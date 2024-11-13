Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

FBR introduces new Payment Creation System

FBR introduces new Payment Creation System

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a New Payment Creation System, ePayment 2.0, within the IRIS 2.0 portal. This advanced platform is designed to streamline tax payments for taxpayers across Pakistan, offering a secure, efficient, and user-friendly way to make online payments directly from bank accounts through internet banking, ATMs, and mobile banking—eliminating the need for in-person bank visits.

The FBR stated that the system’s launch aligns with the government’s vision to modernize tax infrastructure across the country.

ePayment 2.0 represents a major step forward in revenue management, accommodating a range of taxes, including Income Tax, Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty, and Withholding Taxes. Previously, taxpayers had to use a separate ePayment system outside IRIS 2.0, switching between portals. Now, ePayment 2.0 provides a unified and enhanced user interface within IRIS 2.0. The new system generates a unique Payment Slip ID (PSID), enabling fast and convenient payments for both registered and unregistered taxpayers. Once a payment is completed, a Computerized Payment Receipt (CPR) is issued via email and SMS, providing official confirmation and accessible records within the IRIS 2.0 system.

The system’s secure, multi-step workflow allows taxpayers to generate a PSID, complete payments through ADC channels, and receive real-time CPRs, ensuring seamless compliance management within IRIS.

Aisha Farooq, Director General (IT & DT), inaugurated the ePayment System at PRAL Headquarters in Islamabad.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

