Mohammad Hasnain to undergo bowling test after action questioned by BBL umpires
Share
LAHORE – Young Pakistani Mohammad Hasnain has been sent for testing on his bowling action after it was questioned by Big Bash League (BBL) umpires this month.
The 21-year-old fast bowler will undergo tests this week at the ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore.
He has just finished a seven-game stint with the Sydney Thunder where he displayed stunning performance by bowling 155kph deliveries.
He has played internationally for Pakistan in ODI and T20 cricket.
Earlier this month, Hasnain began his Big Bash League (BBL) journey with a bang as he claimed three wickets in his maiden over while playing against Adelaide Strikers in Australia.
The 21-year-old had dismissed Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells in the third over of the match.
The stunning performance helped Thunder bag 28-run win over the Adelaide Strikers.
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Mohammad Hasnain to undergo bowling test after action questioned by ...06:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Over dozen killed as Saudi-led coalition targets Houthis in Yemen ...06:07 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- PTI believes in free, fair and transparent LB in AJK: Tanveer Ilyas05:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
-
- Maryam Nawaz sees end of PTI’s rule ‘in days’05:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Ushna Shah leaves fans stunned with latest video05:15 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui takes a hilarious jibe at Humayun Saeed04:17 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin share stunning portrait from Kartarpur03:46 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021