IHC reinstates Dr Tariq Banuri as HEC chairman
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued orders to reinstate Dr Tariq Banuri as the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
A bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Umar Farooq issued the ruling after hearing the arguments of the lawyers of both parties as well as the attorney-general of Pakistan (AGP).
On June 8, 2021, the court gave HEC three weeks to present its reason behind the removal of Dr Banuri as chairperson.
The petition, which was heard by the CJ Minallah, was filed by civil society organisations and members following the removal of Dr Banuri through a presidential ordinance.
“In terms of sub-section (5), read with sub-section (5A), of Section 6 of Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002. as amended vide Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Dr Tariq Bannri has ceased to be the Chairperson. Higher Education Commission forthwith and is accordingly removed from the said post, with immediate effect,” read an Establishment Division notification issued on Friday 26, 2021.
The post of the HEC chairman had been vacant since the removal of Dr Banur as IHC had barred the government from appointing a new head until the case is decided.
The ex-chairman later moved the court, challenging the government’s decision to reduce Dr Banuri's four-year term to two.
Dr Tariq Banuri removed as HEC chairperson 01:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday removed the chairperson of the Higher Education Commission, Tariq ...
