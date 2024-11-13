Gold registers recovery in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices registered a recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday after it suffered losses in two previous sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs271,900.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also moved up by Rs1,200 to reach Rs232,111.

The bullion rates also witnessed upward trend in the international market where per ounce rate increased by $14 to settle at $2,607.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,250 per tola and Rs2,786 per 10-gram in local market.

A day earlier, gold registered significant losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday amid sharp decline in global prices.

The per tola gold price decreased by Rs7,000 to settle at Rs270,500. Similarly, the prices of 10-gram came down by Rs6,00 to close at Rs231,911 in the local market.