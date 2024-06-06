Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Match 2024: Where to watch high octane game in Lahore

LAHORE – Asian cricket giants Pakistan and India will take on each other in Asia Cup on June 7, and millions are waiting for action-packed game.

The highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 group-stage match between cricket rivals Pakistan and India is set to take place on June 9, 2024, at the 34,000-seat modular stadium in Long Island, New York City.

Outside the US, fans at home are also waiting to see Men in Green in action against arch-rival India.

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024

In provincial capital Lahore, fans can catch live action at several locations. Cinepax Cinema at Packages Mall, Lahore, will livestream the match, with ticket prices ranging from Rs550 to Rs750.

Location Venue Ticket Price Range Discounted Ticket Price Lahore Cinepax Cinema, Packages Mall Rs550 - Rs750 -- Lahore Cue Cinema -- -- Rawalpindi ICC Fan Park, Stadium Rs1000 - Rs2000 Rs500 - Rs750

Cue Cinema in Lahore will also offer a live stream of the match. Additionally, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a live screening at the ICC Fan Park, with ticket prices between Rs1000 and Rs2000. However, discounted tickets can be purchased for Rs500 to Rs750.