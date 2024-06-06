Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Match 2024: Where to watch high octane game in Lahore

LAHORE – Asian cricket giants Pakistan and India will take on each other in Asia Cup on June 7, and millions are waiting for action-packed game.
The highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 group-stage match between cricket rivals Pakistan and India is set to take place on June 9, 2024, at the 34,000-seat modular stadium in Long Island, New York City.
Outside the US, fans at home are also waiting to see Men in Green in action against arch-rival India.
In provincial capital Lahore, fans can catch live action at several locations. Cinepax Cinema at Packages Mall, Lahore, will livestream the match, with ticket prices ranging from Rs550 to Rs750.
|Location
|Venue
|Ticket Price Range
|Discounted Ticket Price
|Lahore
|Cinepax Cinema, Packages Mall
|Rs550 - Rs750
|--
|Lahore
|Cue Cinema
|--
|--
|Rawalpindi
|ICC Fan Park, Stadium
|Rs1000 - Rs2000
|Rs500 - Rs750
Cue Cinema in Lahore will also offer a live stream of the match. Additionally, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a live screening at the ICC Fan Park, with ticket prices between Rs1000 and Rs2000. However, discounted tickets can be purchased for Rs500 to Rs750.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
