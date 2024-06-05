Search

Sports

Setback for Pakistan as Imad Wasim ruled out of T20 World Cup opener against US

Web Desk
09:23 AM | 5 Jun, 2024
Setback for Pakistan as Imad Wasim ruled out of T20 World Cup opener against US
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan's cricket team suffered a blow as key all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of the opening match against the United States in T20 World Cup 2024.

Skipper Babar Azam revealed Imad's unavailability, saying all-rounder will rest in wake of side strain. Due to muscle strain, Imad will not available for first match, Babar said.

Despite the blow, skipper remains hopeful about Wasim's participation in the remaining matches of the tournament.

Men in Green are set to kickstart their World Cup campaign against US in their on June 6 (Thursday).

US team earlier won their opener against Canada in ongoing T20 World Cup match.

Pakistan vs US T20 World Cup Squads

Pakistan United States
Babar Azam (c) Monank Patel (c)
Saim Ayub Aaron Jones
Mohammad Rizwan Andries Gous
Azam Khan Corey Anderson
Shadab Khan Ali Khan
Fakhar Zaman Harmeet Singh
Usman Khan Jessy Singh
Iftikhar Ahmed Milind Kumar
Abrar Ahmed Nisarg Patel
Mohammad Abbas Afridi Nitish Kumar
Mohammad Amir Noshtush Kenjige
Naseem Shah Saurabh Nethralvakar
Shaheen Shah Afridi Shadley Van Schalkwyk
Haris Rauf Steven Taylor
Shayan Jahangir

Pakistan announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

09:23 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Setback for Pakistan as Imad Wasim ruled out of T20 World Cup opener ...

11:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Poor selection and management will cost ...

08:01 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan announce 24-man squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against ...

07:15 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Rana Sanaullah meets Pakistan Football League delegation

02:19 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Fazalhaq Farooqi takes five-fer as Afghanistan defeat Uganda in T20 ...

01:39 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

Sports

08:54 AM | 3 Jun, 2024

Pakistani boxer beats American opponent to win shot at WBC World ...

09:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan shares details of his 8-year-long love story

03:31 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia promises Hajj invitation to Pakistan Cricket Team for ...

10:36 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team arrives in Dallas to take part in ICC T20 World ...

10:36 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Matthew Hayden, Paul Collingwood predict finalists of T20 World Cup ...

12:37 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by 5 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

Latest

11:14 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

What new cases are being prepared against Imran Khan after relief in old references?

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 5 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277 280.05
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45 356.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74


 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: