Setback for Pakistan as Imad Wasim ruled out of T20 World Cup opener against US

LAHORE – Pakistan's cricket team suffered a blow as key all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of the opening match against the United States in T20 World Cup 2024.
Skipper Babar Azam revealed Imad's unavailability, saying all-rounder will rest in wake of side strain. Due to muscle strain, Imad will not available for first match, Babar said.
Despite the blow, skipper remains hopeful about Wasim's participation in the remaining matches of the tournament.
Men in Green are set to kickstart their World Cup campaign against US in their on June 6 (Thursday).
US team earlier won their opener against Canada in ongoing T20 World Cup match.
|Pakistan
|United States
|Babar Azam (c)
|Monank Patel (c)
|Saim Ayub
|Aaron Jones
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Andries Gous
|Azam Khan
|Corey Anderson
|Shadab Khan
|Ali Khan
|Fakhar Zaman
|Harmeet Singh
|Usman Khan
|Jessy Singh
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Milind Kumar
|Abrar Ahmed
|Nisarg Patel
|Mohammad Abbas Afridi
|Nitish Kumar
|Mohammad Amir
|Noshtush Kenjige
|Naseem Shah
|Saurabh Nethralvakar
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|Shadley Van Schalkwyk
|Haris Rauf
|Steven Taylor
|Shayan Jahangir
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
