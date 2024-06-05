Setback for Pakistan as Imad Wasim ruled out of T20 World Cup opener against US

LAHORE – Pakistan's cricket team suffered a blow as key all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of the opening match against the United States in T20 World Cup 2024.

Skipper Babar Azam revealed Imad's unavailability, saying all-rounder will rest in wake of side strain. Due to muscle strain, Imad will not available for first match, Babar said.

Despite the blow, skipper remains hopeful about Wasim's participation in the remaining matches of the tournament.

Men in Green are set to kickstart their World Cup campaign against US in their on June 6 (Thursday).

US team earlier won their opener against Canada in ongoing T20 World Cup match.

Pakistan vs US T20 World Cup Squads