Are you traveling ahead of Eidul Adha 2024? Check Special Trains Schedule here

KARACHI – Pakistan Railways has revealed schedule of three special trains for Eid-ul-Adha. The schedule includes two special trains departing from Karachi and one from Quetta.
The first special train will depart from Karachi to Peshawar on June 14 at 6:30 pm, offering only economy class coaches.
The second special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore at 9:30 pm on June 15. This train will have 2 business class, 2 standard class, and the remaining coaches will be economy class.
|Special Train
|Departure From
|Departure To
|Departure Date & Time
|Coach Types Available
|1
|Karachi
|Peshawar
|June 14 at 6:30 pm
|Economy Class
|2
|Karachi
|Lahore
|June 15 at 9:30 pm
|2 Business, 2 Standard, Economy Class
|3
|Quetta
|Destination
|Departure Date & Time
|Coach Types Available
Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Eidul Azha will likely fall on June 17 (Monday). According to the Climate Data Processing Centre, the Zilhajj moon is expected to be sighted on June 7 (Friday), with Eidul Azha celebrations following on June 17 (Monday).
The moon is expected to rise at 5:38 PM on June 6, with sunset likely to be at 7:20 PM. The moon is expected to be visible for 72 minutes after sunset.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
