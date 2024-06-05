Are you traveling ahead of Eidul Adha 2024? Check Special Trains Schedule here

KARACHI – Pakistan Railways has revealed schedule of three special trains for Eid-ul-Adha. The schedule includes two special trains departing from Karachi and one from Quetta.

The first special train will depart from Karachi to Peshawar on June 14 at 6:30 pm, offering only economy class coaches.

The second special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore at 9:30 pm on June 15. This train will have 2 business class, 2 standard class, and the remaining coaches will be economy class.

Special Train Departure From Departure To Departure Date & Time Coach Types Available 1 Karachi Peshawar June 14 at 6:30 pm Economy Class 2 Karachi Lahore June 15 at 9:30 pm 2 Business, 2 Standard, Economy Class 3 Quetta Destination Departure Date & Time Coach Types Available

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Eidul Azha will likely fall on June 17 (Monday). According to the Climate Data Processing Centre, the Zilhajj moon is expected to be sighted on June 7 (Friday), with Eidul Azha celebrations following on June 17 (Monday).

The moon is expected to rise at 5:38 PM on June 6, with sunset likely to be at 7:20 PM. The moon is expected to be visible for 72 minutes after sunset.