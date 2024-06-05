What new cases are being prepared against Imran Khan after relief in old references?

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been behind bars since August last year, facing trial in multiple cases, but the cricketer turned politician got relief in major cases.

Khan was granted bail in high profile cypher case, but there are no changes on his release as government got several other cases in pocket to keep him in jail.

A report shared by local TV claimed that Imran Khan's contentious tweet about the 1971 war and Humood ur Rehman Commision Report has provided the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with grounds to consider filing another case against him and others.

Another case is also being prepared by country's anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is related to Toshakhana reference-II. PTI founder has faced convictions in four different cases, but in three of them, he and his co-accused have either been acquitted or their sentences have been suspended. The remaining case, where his conviction still stands, is the major obstacle to his release from jail.

The report suggests that NAB team completed probe into the Toshakhana case-II and is ready to file a reference against Imran and Bushra in the accountability court at the opportune moment.

In NAB's initial Toshakhana reference, Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in jail and fined over Rs1 billion by the accountability court before the February 8 elections. However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended their sentence upon appeal.

One of the major cases against former premier is Unislamic Nikah Case, where he and Bushra were sentenced to 7 years in jail shortly before February 8 elections.