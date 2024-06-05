Search

Pakistan

What new cases are being prepared against Imran Khan after relief in old references?

Web Desk
11:14 AM | 5 Jun, 2024
What new cases are being prepared against Imran Khan after relief in old references?

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been behind bars since August last year, facing trial in multiple cases, but the cricketer turned politician got relief in major cases.

Khan was granted bail in high profile cypher case, but there are no changes on his release as government got several other cases in pocket to keep him in jail.

A report shared by local TV claimed that Imran Khan's contentious tweet about the 1971 war and Humood ur Rehman Commision Report has provided the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with grounds to consider filing another case against him and others.

Another case is also being prepared by country's anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is related to Toshakhana reference-II. PTI founder has faced convictions in four different cases, but in three of them, he and his co-accused have either been acquitted or their sentences have been suspended. The remaining case, where his conviction still stands, is the major obstacle to his release from jail.

The report suggests that NAB team completed probe into the Toshakhana case-II and is ready to file a reference against Imran and Bushra in the accountability court at the opportune moment.

In NAB's initial Toshakhana reference, Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in jail and fined over Rs1 billion by the accountability court before the February 8 elections. However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended their sentence upon appeal.

One of the major cases against former premier is Unislamic Nikah Case, where he and Bushra were sentenced to 7 years in jail shortly before February 8 elections.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:44 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistani social activist Sarim Burney arrested in human trafficking ...

11:14 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

What new cases are being prepared against Imran Khan after relief in ...

10:42 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Chinese tech giant interested in investing in mobile phones, EV bikes ...

10:25 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Are you traveling ahead of Eidul Adha 2024? Check Special Trains ...

09:03 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Karachi TikToker shot dead by security guard for filming in mobile ...

08:40 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistani court stops execution of five ex-Navy officers sentenced to ...

Pakistan

07:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Budget 2024-25 date changed again; check new schedule

03:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Govt mulls abolishing Saturday holiday for federal employees

06:50 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Earthquake jolts Pakistani port city of Karachi

08:44 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

'Dr Aafia Siddiqui being sexually harassed in US prison again as ...

09:06 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

UK female diplomat hits Islamabad cop in Red Zone, avoids arrest due ...

11:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Indian court sentences former BrahMos Aerospace engineer to life in ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:44 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistani social activist Sarim Burney arrested in human trafficking case

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 5 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277 280.05
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45 356.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74


 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: