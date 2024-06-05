Pakistani social activist Sarim Burney arrested in human trafficking case

Sarim Burney, noted social activist and chief of non-profit trust has been arrested in Karachi on suspicion of human smuggling.

The head of the Sarim Burney Welfare Trust International was detained at Karachi airport by the anti-human trafficking cell of Federal Investigators upon his return from the Washignton.

He was held in a joint operation between FIA and an international agency as Burney is facing serious charges related to human trafficking.

The trust under his watch assisted many underprivileged individuals, including children, women, and men, since its inception. It provides aid to any Pakistani in need of assistance.

