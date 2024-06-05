Netherlands beat Nepal by 6 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

Netherlands defeated Nepal by six wickets in the Group D match held in Dallas, USA on Tuesday.

Netherlands chased down Nepal's target of 107 runs, achieving victory with 4 wickets lost in 18.4 overs.

Max O'Dowd played an unbeaten innings, scoring 54 runs. Vikramjit Singh contributed 22 runs, while Sybrand Engelbrecht added 14 runs. Bas de Leede scored 11, Scott Edwards 5, and Michael Levitt managed just one run.

Earlier, the Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl first. Nepal's team was all out for 106 runs in 19.2 overs. Rohit Paudel scored 35, Karan KC 17, Sompal Kami 14, and Anil Sah 11 runs. No other Nepalese batter reached double figures.

From the Netherlands' side, Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek took 3 wickets each, while Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede claimed 2 wickets each.

Squads:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma