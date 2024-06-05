Netherlands beat Nepal by 6 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

Netherlands defeated Nepal by six wickets in the Group D match held in Dallas, USA on Tuesday.
Netherlands chased down Nepal's target of 107 runs, achieving victory with 4 wickets lost in 18.4 overs.
Max O'Dowd played an unbeaten innings, scoring 54 runs. Vikramjit Singh contributed 22 runs, while Sybrand Engelbrecht added 14 runs. Bas de Leede scored 11, Scott Edwards 5, and Michael Levitt managed just one run.
Earlier, the Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl first. Nepal's team was all out for 106 runs in 19.2 overs. Rohit Paudel scored 35, Karan KC 17, Sompal Kami 14, and Anil Sah 11 runs. No other Nepalese batter reached double figures.
From the Netherlands' side, Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek took 3 wickets each, while Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede claimed 2 wickets each.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
