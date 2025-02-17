Caa Issues Guidelines For Paf Flypast During Champions Trophy Opening In Karachi

KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued important guidelines regarding the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) flypast scheduled for the Champions Trophy opening ceremony in Karachi.

According to the CAA, airlines have been notified through a NOTAM regarding the flypast.

PAF aircraft will perform the flypast on February 19, and commercial flights arriving at Karachi Airport have been advised to exercise caution. As a precautionary measure, commercial flights have also been instructed to carry additional fuel.

For the first time, a PAF flypast will take place during the Champions Trophy opening ceremony, leading to the temporary closure of a designated air corridor.

As per the NOTAM, the specified air corridor will be active for the flypast and its rehearsals from February 17 to 19, between 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM.