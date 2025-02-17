Cm Maryam Distributes Cheques Under Asaan Karobar Scheme

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed cheques under the Asaan Karobar Scheme in Lahore today (Monday).

Addressing the ceremony, she stated that within a month of launching the scheme, interest-free loans ranging from Rs1 million to Rs30 million are being provided to youth, facilitating entrepreneurship.

Highlighting economic improvements, she said that after seven to eight years, Pakistan’s financial conditions and living standards are improving.

Stressing the importance of financial accessibility, she stated that over 185,000 applications have been received for loans up to Rs1 million, while 71,000 applications have been submitted for loans up to Rs30 million.

She stated that under the Apna Ghar Scheme, 13,000 individuals have benefited from housing loans so far.