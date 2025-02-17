Kanye West made Bianca Censori undress for fame, fortune: report

A new revelation has emerged regarding Bianca Censori, wife of rapper Kanye West, undressing at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

According to international media, actress Riley Mae Lewis claimed that Bianca may not have been fully prepared for the stunt. She further stated that Bianca did not seem entirely willing to make the incident scandalous.

Lewis also revealed that before Bianca’s controversial photoshoot, there was a heated discussion between the couple.

A lip-reading expert alleged that Kanye West encouraged his wife to undress in front of the cameras while standing on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, a body language expert noted that Bianca appeared “fearful” on the red carpet, suggesting that the act was meant to attract extreme attention.

A Hollywood PR specialist claimed the stunt was financially motivated, stating that Kanye orchestrated it for monetary gain.

However, Bianca Censori previously stated that her husband was aware of what she was going to do.