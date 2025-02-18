Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 18 February 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi

Gold price in Pakistan climbed to Rs303,200 per tola, and price for 10 grams of bullion stands at Rs259,945 on February 18, 2025 Tuesday.

22-karat gold was priced at 275,548 per tola, 21-karat gold at 263,025 and 18-karat gold at 225,450.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 18 Feb 2025

Gold Price 24K (per Tola) Rs303,200 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs259,945

Today Gold Rates