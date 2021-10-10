Here's how much the T20 World Cup winner will take home
The top cricket body announces 'drinks break' in each match
Share
The International Cricket Council has announced that the winners of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be awarded a prize money of $1.6 million while the runners-up will take home $800,000.
The two losing semi-finalists will be rewarded a prize money of $400,000 each, according to the official ICC statement .
Overall, a sum of $5.6 million will be allocated for the tournament which will be shared by all the 16 participating teams.
The ICC will also continue to award a bonus amount for every win during the Super 12 stage of the tournament, as was the case during the 2016 edition of the tournament. The victors during all the 30 matches during the Super 12 stage will take home an amount of $40,000 — amounting to a total pot of $1,200,000.
The teams which get knocked out in the Super 12 stage will be awarded $70,000 each, amounting to a total sum of $560,000.
Apart from the prize money for the 2021 edition of the tournament, the ICC also announced a drinks break which will take place during each and every match. The duration of the break will of 2 minutes and 30 seconds and will take place during the halfway mark of each innings.
The 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will begin in Oman on 17 October (Sunday). The teams have announced their squads for the mega event.
Schedule for Pakistan matches in T20 World Cup ... 07:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday shared the schedule for the Pakistan matches in the ICC Men's ...
- National T20 Cup, Central Punjab defeat Balochistan by three wickets12:45 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm opens office in Islamabad, Dominican ...12:26 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Pictures of Chinese troops giving Indian military personnel ...12:15 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
- Here's how much the T20 World Cup winner will take home10:02 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Sadia Khan narrates her cutest fan moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan08:15 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- LSA21: Mahira Khan grooves to Moray Saiyyan, video breaks the internet02:18 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Bollywood's 'evergreen' diva Rekha turns 6701:47 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Bollywood producer raided in Mumbai over drugs-on-cruise case12:13 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021