PAKvNZ – Pakistan avoid series whitewash with 4-wicket win against New Zealand

NAPIER – Green shirts chased down 174 runs to win the third and final T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand on Tuesday as Mohammad Rizwan cracked a 59-ball 89 at the top of the order.

Rizwan receiving praise for his fighting performance in today’s game.

Blackcaps eye the t20 series as leading with a 2-0 lead against Pakistan.

Team Green make three changes to their side as Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed and Hussain Talat come in for Abdullah Shafique, Imad Wasim, and Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan has won the toss and decided to field first.

Pakistan Squad

Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Squad

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult