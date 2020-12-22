Ahsan Iqbal, four others indicted in Narowal Sports City corruption reference

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court on Tuesday indicted PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal and four others in the Narowal Sports Complex reference.

The 61-year-old accused pleads not guilty. Former DG Pakistan Sports Board Akhtar Nawaz, officers of planning department Sarfaraz Rasool and Asif Sheikh, and private contractor Muhammad Ahmed have also been indicted in the sports city scam.

The former federal minister has denied his involvement in the case, saying that the PTI government is wasting resources.

Speaking to the journalists outside the court, he said the purpose of this kind of accountability is to discredit, pressure, and hurt the Opposition. Ahsan also slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for illegally constructing and registering Bani Gala residence.

Earlier in the year 2018, the project was inaugurated by President Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged Iqbal of illegally starting a project of Rs 3 billion in Narowal which caused a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.