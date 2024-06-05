Chinese tech giant interested in investing in mobile phones, EV bikes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his cabinet members had a meeting with Transsion Holdings for new joint venture.
Transsion Holdings, a Chinese company, has shown keen interest in investing in the manufacturing of mobile phones, electric bikes, modern agriculture, and fintech in Pakistan.
This interest was expressed by the company's founder and Chairman, Zhu Zhaojiang, during a meeting with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif in Shenzhen.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested Federal Ministers and Pakistan's Ambassador to China to collaborate with Transsion Holdings in preparing a strategy. The premier assured that the government is committed to providing facilities to foreign investors and businessmen, encouraging them to manufacture goods locally in Pakistan for export.
Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan's abundant resources and emphasized that its greatest strength lies in its young workforce. The Chairman of Transsion Holdings mentioned that the company has already established a unit in Pakistan for mobile phone production, providing employment to over five thousand Pakistanis.
He further expressed deep interest in expanding their investment in mobile phones, which would boost exports from Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
