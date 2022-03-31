Islamabad woman kills three children over dispute with husband
ISLAMABAD – A woman killed her three children following an argument with her husband and later attempted to commit suicide on Thursday in the federal capital.
The brutal incident occurred in an area of the capital city where the heartless mother used a sharp knife to slaughter her children, local media reported.
She was trying to kill herself with the same knife when some people in the neighbourhood informed the police.
Police reached the spot and shifted bodies of the three children to hospital.
The woman has also been taken into custody and admitted to the hospital for treatment.
During preliminary investigation, police found that the woman had gotten annoyed with husband over a domestic issue and this is the reason, she killed her children.
