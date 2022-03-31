Expo 2020 Dubai – Pakistan pavilion bags silver award for interior design
ISLAMABAD – An international jury called to select the best Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has announced Silver Award for Pakistan for interior design out of 192 pavilions.
The development was announced by Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Twitter a day after Pakistan won the best exterior design award.
“The response we received was overwhelming, & Pakistan Pavilion already crossed 1M visitors mark which exceeded our expectations,” Dawood said.
He also thanked the creative team, especially Noor Jahan for (Interior) and Rashid Rana for (Exterior) for their creativity in showing actual Pakistan to a broader audience.
and Ambassador Afzal Mahmood without their dedication, it won't be possible to put on such a great show. 🇵🇰 Pakistan Zindabad! 3/3@mincompk @tdap_official @expo2020dubai @AmbAfzaal @PakinUAE_ @Expo2020Pak @RashidRanaRR #Pakistan #Pakistanpavilion #Expo2020 #Expo2020Dubai— Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) March 31, 2022
“Last but not least our team in Ministry of Commerce, TDAP, Our Embassy in UAE and Ambassador Afzal Mahmood without their dedication, it won't be possible to put on such a great show. Pakistan Zindabad!” he concluded.
Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo bags award for ... 08:59 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistani Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which has been one of the star attractions at the world fair with ...
