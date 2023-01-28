Matric, intermediate passing marks increased to 40 percent in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Passing the matric and intermediate exams becomes more difficult for students in the Pakistani capital as the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced increasing the passing marks from 33 to 40 percent.
Reports in local media said Federal Board increased the passing marks for matric and intermediate exams and the students will not be promoted to the next grades over failure in more than two subjects.
In the notification, Federal Board announced that students will now be able to pass the board exams after securing at least 40 percent marks in all subjects.
Last year, several officials decided to increase the grading system of matric and intermediate level across Pakistan, however, the much-sought move has been applied in the capital only.
The move aimed to improve educational standards, as many students struggled to take admissions to universities for scoring less than 45 percent.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
