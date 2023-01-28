Search

Matric, intermediate passing marks increased to 40 percent in Islamabad

Web Desk 11:32 AM | 28 Jan, 2023
Matric, intermediate passing marks increased to 40 percent in Islamabad
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Passing the matric and intermediate exams becomes more difficult for students in the Pakistani capital as the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced increasing the passing marks from 33 to 40 percent.

Reports in local media said Federal Board increased the passing marks for matric and intermediate exams and the students will not be promoted to the next grades over failure in more than two subjects.

In the notification, Federal Board announced that students will now be able to pass the board exams after securing at least 40 percent marks in all subjects.

Last year, several officials decided to increase the grading system of matric and intermediate level across Pakistan, however, the much-sought move has been applied in the capital only.

The move aimed to improve educational standards, as many students struggled to take admissions to universities for scoring less than 45 percent.

Punjab finalises matric, intermediate exams’ schedule

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

