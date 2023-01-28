Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Denmark

Islamabad urges international community to prevent these racist, Islampohobic
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday joined other Islamic nations to strongly condemn the recent attack on Islam’s holy book Quran in Denmark.
The strong response comes as an anti-Islam group burned copies of the Quran near a Copenhagen mosque and outside the Turkish embassy in the Scandinavian country.
In the message, Foreign Office condemned in the strongest terms the senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran by the same Islamophobe who committed a similar act in Sweden a few days ago.
“The repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence,” Foreign Office said.
Pakistan also called into question the legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity. At a time when there is an increasing need for inter-faith harmony and mutual respect for peaceful coexistence, the international community cannot turn a blind eye to these hate mongers, it said.
MoFA spokesperson reiterated that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities, saying it is the responsibility of the international community to stop these racist and Islampohobic acts.
Islamabad conveyed concerns to the authorities in Denmark, urging them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts.
Earlier this week, similar acts were committed by far-right politicians in Stockholm, and in The Hague.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
