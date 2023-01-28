Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Denmark

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday joined other Islamic nations to strongly condemn the recent attack on Islam’s holy book Quran in Denmark.

The strong response comes as an anti-Islam group burned copies of the Quran near a Copenhagen mosque and outside the Turkish embassy in the Scandinavian country.

In the message, Foreign Office condemned in the strongest terms the senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran by the same Islamophobe who committed a similar act in Sweden a few days ago.

“The repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence,” Foreign Office said.

Pakistan also called into question the legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity. At a time when there is an increasing need for inter-faith harmony and mutual respect for peaceful coexistence, the international community cannot turn a blind eye to these hate mongers, it said.

MoFA spokesperson reiterated that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities, saying it is the responsibility of the international community to stop these racist and Islampohobic acts.

Islamabad conveyed concerns to the authorities in Denmark, urging them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts.

Earlier this week, similar acts were committed by far-right politicians in Stockholm, and in The Hague.