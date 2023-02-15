Search

Pakistan

LHC takes up contempt plea against Punjab governor, CEC for not announcing election date

Web Desk 11:13 AM | 15 Feb, 2023
LHC takes up contempt plea against Punjab governor, CEC for not announcing election date
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court will take up a plea seeking contempt proceedings against the Punjab Governor and the chief election commissioner for not announcing election date despite the court order.

Reports in local media suggest Justice Jawad Hassan will hear the petition today which asked for judicial action against Governor and electoral watchdog. Earlier this month, LHC directed the commission to announce a date for elections in the country’s most populous region Punjab.

In his petition, a citizen urged the court to start legal action over contempt of court by failing to comply with the orders.

The recent development comes as a recently held meeting between Governor Balighur Rehman and ECP members failed to finalise a date for elections.

Meanwhile, ousted premier and PTI chief Imran Khan is also mulling legal options if Election Commission did not comply with the court orders.

LHC tells ECP to 'immediately announce' date for elections in Punjab

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Rupee continues upward momentum against dollar in interbank

01:44 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Indian supreme court dismisses plea challenging delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir 

03:46 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

PTI slams ECP for not holding meeting on Punjab elections 

12:31 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

LHC tells ECP to 'immediately announce' date for elections in Punjab

11:13 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Rupee continues upward momentum against dollar, gains Rs4.83 in interbank trade

11:32 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

IHC takes up plea seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification for concealing daughter today

10:33 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

1500 Prize Bond 2023 – Check Draw Results Online

11:38 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 15th February 2023

08:51 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.4 269.15
Euro EUR 287 289.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.5 329.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.3 75
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.5 72.5
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 721.62 729.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 38.89 39.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 886.78 895.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.16 173.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 704.83 712.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 294.47 296.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.41

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Karachi PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Islamabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Peshawar PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Quetta PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sialkot PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Attock PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujranwala PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Jehlum PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Multan PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Bahawalpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujrat PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nawabshah PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Chakwal PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Hyderabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nowshehra PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sargodha PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Faisalabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Mirpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: