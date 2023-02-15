LHC takes up contempt plea against Punjab governor, CEC for not announcing election date

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court will take up a plea seeking contempt proceedings against the Punjab Governor and the chief election commissioner for not announcing election date despite the court order.

Reports in local media suggest Justice Jawad Hassan will hear the petition today which asked for judicial action against Governor and electoral watchdog. Earlier this month, LHC directed the commission to announce a date for elections in the country’s most populous region Punjab.

In his petition, a citizen urged the court to start legal action over contempt of court by failing to comply with the orders.

The recent development comes as a recently held meeting between Governor Balighur Rehman and ECP members failed to finalise a date for elections.

Meanwhile, ousted premier and PTI chief Imran Khan is also mulling legal options if Election Commission did not comply with the court orders.