LHC tells ECP to 'immediately announce' date for elections in Punjab

Web Desk 11:13 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday told the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce the date for general elections in Punjab.

Announcing the much-anticipated verdict, which was reserved earlier in the day, LHC's Justice Jawad Hassan said the ECP was bound to hold general elections within 90 days of the assembly’s dissolution and it should immediately announce the election schedule.

“The ECP is directed to immediately announce the date of election of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab with the notification specifying reasons, after consultation with the governor of Punjab, being the constitutional head of the province, to ensure that the elections are held not later than ninety days as per the mandate of the Constitution,” reads the court verdict.

On January 27 this year, the PTI had approached the LHC seeking orders for the Punjab governor to immediately announce a date for an election in the province. In its petition, the PTI said the assembly was dissolved on Janaury 12 and the elections should be held between April 9 and 17.

