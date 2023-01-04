Punjab earmarks Rs120mn to rent two helicopters

LAHORE – PTI-led Punjab government has announced to rent two helicopters for which Rs120 million have been earmarked.

Reports in local media said Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi allowed the leasing of two rotorcrafts that will also be used in police and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, besides being used by top provincial executives.

It said the choppers will be acquired after the completion of the tendering process, which will take a couple of months.

The government maintained that the offers will have to comply with the regulations of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

The development comes as the provincial government of the country’s most populous region has already in the process to acquire an aircraft on rent. The government decided to lease a jet and two choppers in wake of shortcomings in the fleet as the current aircraft is undergoing maintenance.