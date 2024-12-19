Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab to recruit over 1,000 healthcare consultants across 45 specialties

Punjab To Recruit Over 1000 Healthcare Consultants Across 45 Specialties

LAHORE –  In a significant step towards addressing staff shortages in public hospitals, the Punjab Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has formally requested the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to facilitate the recruitment of 1,092 healthcare consultants across 45 specialties.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that the recruitment drive aims to alleviate the long-standing understaffing crisis in Punjab’s healthcare system, ensuring better patient care and more efficient medical services.

Breakdown of Key Positions

The recruitment includes a wide range of specialties, with significant allocations for critical disciplines. Key positions include:

  • Dental Surgeons: 200 posts
  • Senior Registrars in Anesthesia: 96 posts
  • Cardiology: 95 posts
  • Surgery: 92 posts
  • Obstetrics and Gynecology: 60 posts
  • Medicine: 53 posts
  • Cardiac Surgery: 46 posts
  • Orthopedic Surgery: 44 posts
  • Pediatric Surgery: 38 posts
  • Pediatric Medicine: 33 posts
  • Neurosurgery: 32 posts
  • Radiology: 35 posts
  • Assistant Professors (APs) in Physiology: 22 posts
  • APs in Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Biochemistry: 20 posts

Other specialties include senior registrars in pediatric hematology, neurology, cardiac anesthesia, plastic surgery, psychiatry, ENT, ophthalmology, nephrology, and pharmacology.

Enhancing Healthcare Delivery

Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood emphasized the transformative potential of this recruitment drive, noting that it would significantly improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes in Punjab’s public hospitals.

“The addition of over 1,000 consultants, alongside the recent hiring of 3,000 nurses, represents a crucial step in addressing understaffing issues and strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the province,” Mahmood stated.

Future Prospects

This large-scale recruitment drive reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to prioritizing healthcare. By ensuring that hospitals are equipped with skilled professionals across diverse medical fields, the initiative is expected to reduce patient wait times and enhance the quality of care provided to millions of residents.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 279.25
Euro EUR 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.4 353.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.85 178.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.64 742.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.42 196.82
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.29 314.09
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search