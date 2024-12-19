Punjab to recruit over 1,000 healthcare consultants across 45 specialties

LAHORE – In a significant step towards addressing staff shortages in public hospitals, the Punjab Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has formally requested the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to facilitate the recruitment of 1,092 healthcare consultants across 45 specialties.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that the recruitment drive aims to alleviate the long-standing understaffing crisis in Punjab’s healthcare system, ensuring better patient care and more efficient medical services.

Breakdown of Key Positions

The recruitment includes a wide range of specialties, with significant allocations for critical disciplines. Key positions include:

Dental Surgeons: 200 posts

Senior Registrars in Anesthesia: 96 posts

Cardiology: 95 posts

Surgery: 92 posts

Obstetrics and Gynecology: 60 posts

Medicine: 53 posts

Cardiac Surgery: 46 posts

Orthopedic Surgery: 44 posts

Pediatric Surgery: 38 posts

Pediatric Medicine: 33 posts

Neurosurgery: 32 posts

Radiology: 35 posts

Assistant Professors (APs) in Physiology: 22 posts

APs in Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Biochemistry: 20 posts

Other specialties include senior registrars in pediatric hematology, neurology, cardiac anesthesia, plastic surgery, psychiatry, ENT, ophthalmology, nephrology, and pharmacology.

Enhancing Healthcare Delivery

Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood emphasized the transformative potential of this recruitment drive, noting that it would significantly improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes in Punjab’s public hospitals.

“The addition of over 1,000 consultants, alongside the recent hiring of 3,000 nurses, represents a crucial step in addressing understaffing issues and strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the province,” Mahmood stated.

Future Prospects

This large-scale recruitment drive reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to prioritizing healthcare. By ensuring that hospitals are equipped with skilled professionals across diverse medical fields, the initiative is expected to reduce patient wait times and enhance the quality of care provided to millions of residents.