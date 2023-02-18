Search

PakistanViral

PTI leaders, activists throng Lahore's Zaman Park to block Imran Khan's arrest

Web Desk 10:05 AM | 18 Feb, 2023
PTI leaders, activists throng Lahore's Zaman Park to block Imran Khan's arrest
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – Leaders and workers of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf gathered outside the residence of party chairman Imran Khan in the provincial capital Lahore to block the arrest of former premier who announced Jail Bharo movement.

It was reported that law enforcers may disperse crowds over the weekend, possibly leading to clashes with charged activists of PTI who are squatting outside PTI chief’s office.

Several leaders of PTI including Shibli Faraz, Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Ali Naveed Bhatti, Sadia Sohail, Zubair Niazi and other leaders also reached Zaman Park.

PTI also shared posts on social media platforms, directing workers to immediately reach Imran Khan’s residence, sounding alarm over the government’s latest gambit. The leading political party claimed reports that the federal government planned Imran Khan’s arrest and is taking the help of the caretaker government to execute its plan.

As PTI leaders and workers started gathering outside Imran Khan's residence, several trends started trending on microblogging site with thousands of tweets shared by PTI activists.

Imran Khan announces to begin 'Jail Bharo' movement from Lahore

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the launch of his party's "Jail Bharo" movement from next week in what appears a last ditch to put pressure on the government for holding elections in the country. 

He made the announcement while addressing the nation as uncertainty hangs over the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the "court arrest" drive will be launched from Lahore on Wednesday.

"They [government] are trying to frighten us from jails. we will fill the prisons by offering our arrest and they will run out of space," he said.

ECP protest case: LHC rejects Imran Khan's plea for protective bail over non-appearance

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Salman Khan refuses to 'spy on Pakistan'

09:02 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan announces to begin 'Jail Bharo' movement from Lahore

06:55 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Supreme Court suspends Lahore CCPO’s transfer order

10:50 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Rana Sanaullah hints at Parvez Elahi's arrest after latest audio leak

11:51 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

PTI supporter jailed for three years over anti-army campaign on Twitter

05:50 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan writes to President Alvi demanding inquiry against Gen (retd) Bajwa

03:45 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US condemns Karachi Police Office attack, urges citizens in Pakistan ...

11:05 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18th February 2023

08:51 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Karachi PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Islamabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Peshawar PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Quetta PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Sialkot PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Attock PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Gujranwala PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Jehlum PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Multan PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Bahawalpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Gujrat PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Nawabshah PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Chakwal PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Hyderabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Nowshehra PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Sargodha PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Faisalabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Mirpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: