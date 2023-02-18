PTI leaders, activists throng Lahore's Zaman Park to block Imran Khan's arrest

ISLAMABAD – Leaders and workers of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf gathered outside the residence of party chairman Imran Khan in the provincial capital Lahore to block the arrest of former premier who announced Jail Bharo movement.

It was reported that law enforcers may disperse crowds over the weekend, possibly leading to clashes with charged activists of PTI who are squatting outside PTI chief’s office.

Several leaders of PTI including Shibli Faraz, Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Ali Naveed Bhatti, Sadia Sohail, Zubair Niazi and other leaders also reached Zaman Park.

PTI also shared posts on social media platforms, directing workers to immediately reach Imran Khan’s residence, sounding alarm over the government’s latest gambit. The leading political party claimed reports that the federal government planned Imran Khan’s arrest and is taking the help of the caretaker government to execute its plan.

زمان پارک آج بھی مکمل تیاری رہے ، ہمارا سامنا کم ظرف اور گھٹیا دشمن سے ہے۔۔۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 17, 2023

Just saw the same SHO again today. They are waiting for the crowd to reduce at zaman park. Mostly are elite policemen with machine guns. Another model town like massacre being planned? We have to be on alert. Rana sanaullah and Dirty Harry planning this. pic.twitter.com/NesN4grNWd — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) February 17, 2023

As PTI leaders and workers started gathering outside Imran Khan's residence, several trends started trending on microblogging site with thousands of tweets shared by PTI activists.

Imran Khan announces to begin 'Jail Bharo' movement from Lahore

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the launch of his party's "Jail Bharo" movement from next week in what appears a last ditch to put pressure on the government for holding elections in the country.

He made the announcement while addressing the nation as uncertainty hangs over the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the "court arrest" drive will be launched from Lahore on Wednesday.

"They [government] are trying to frighten us from jails. we will fill the prisons by offering our arrest and they will run out of space," he said.