PTI all set to start nationwide campaign demanding early elections
Share
LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan-led party will start Election Karao Mulk Bachao campaign across the South Asian country in another bid to pressure the incumbent government to call early polls.
Reports in local media suggest that the PTI leader and populist statesman Imran Khan presided over the party’s meeting in the provincial capital Lahore to chalk out the next strategy for snap elections.
During Lahore’s huddle, the former ruling party decided to kickstart the nationwide campaign for early elections in phases, with the first phase of the campaign launching tomorrow (Wednesday) for the next 10 days.
During the first phase, PTI leaders will hold rallies and public gatherings. The members also exchanged views on the dissolution of the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Lately, Fawad Chaudhry, a close aide of Imran Khan, revealed that the political party will dissolve the two provincial assemblies on December 21 if negotiations failed.
The outspoken politician confirmed that the Sharif-led government is in informal contact with PTI, days after Imran Khan softened his stance on talks for the next elections.
Election Commission starts proceeding to remove ... 11:48 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top electoral watchdog has formally started proceedings to remove Imran Khan from ...
Amid these reports, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has also finalised plan to return to his home country to lead the party’s election campaign.
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- SC takes suo motu notice of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's ...11:16 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan remembers Major Shabbir Sharif on 51st martyrdom anniversary11:05 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- PTI all set to start nationwide campaign demanding early elections10:38 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Islamabad's Centaurus Mall sealed in overnight raid over ‘lack of ...10:07 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- PM Shehbaz hopes historic cricket series will boost ties with England09:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share Mehendi ceremony ...12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan celebrate 10 years of togetherness09:05 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Will Saboor Aly and husband Ali Ansari work together in an upcoming ...12:10 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022