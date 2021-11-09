After Pakistan, China declines to attend India’s summit on Afghanistan

06:26 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
After Pakistan, China declines to attend India’s summit on Afghanistan
Share

BEIJING – China has declined to attend the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan to be hosted by India later this month.

Addressing a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said it was inconvenient for China to attend the meeting due to some scheduling reasons.

India is going to host the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 which will be chaired by Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Indian media reported that seven countries had confirmed their availability. The countries include Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf rejected an India invitation to the summit. He told media that a spoiler cannot be a peacemaker.

NSA categorically stated, “I will not visit New Delhi for the meeting”.

Pakistan rejects India’s invitation to attend ... 06:00 PM | 2 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf Tuesday rejected an invitation by Indian ...

More From This Category
FOCP launches book chronicling cancer ...
05:51 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Nepra increases power tariff by Rs2.52 per unit
02:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
PM Imran urges world to avert humanitarian ...
12:40 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Pakistan invites Afghan foreign minister to ...
09:10 AM | 9 Nov, 2021
Pakistan reports 400 new Covid cases, 11 deaths
08:28 AM | 9 Nov, 2021
Two-day National Libraries Summit begins in ...
12:53 AM | 9 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Khel Khel Mein' - Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas's upcoming film all set for theatrical ...
04:15 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr