Ramadan crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH – The Ramadan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, meaning the holy month will officially begin on Saturday, Al Arabiya television reported on Friday evening.

Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening.

Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan, is the month when Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Holy Quran to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on April 2 (Saturday) for the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the first fast is expected to be observed on Sunday, April 3.