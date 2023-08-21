Search

Caretaker govt expresses concerns over President Alvi's tweet about bills

Raises questions why Arif Alvi did not object to bills within given timeframe

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 21 Aug, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Key members of the caretaker government expressed serious concerns over startling revelations made by President Dr Arif Alvi about the approval of contentious legislation giving almost blanket power to intelligence agencies.

As Dr Alvi’s claims start news debate and raised many questions over the authority of the supreme commander of a nuclear state, Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Information Minister Murtaza Solangi of the newly appointed government come down hard on Alvi’s stance that he was unaware whether the bills had been returned or not.

In a presser, Interim Law Minister said the government had not received any of the two bills from the presidency, and thus both have become law.

He said under Article 75 of the Constitution, the president has two options, first to sign a bill or reject it, and in case of rejection, he has to mention clear reasons for returning the bills. In second case, if the president does not have two options, a bill becomes a law after time frame of 10 days.

He further maintained that Dr Alvi has not used any of the options and kept the bills pending, and following the completion of the given timeframe, they automatically became laws.

Minister further pointed out that President availed one of the two options in past, but there was no precedent for blocking any of the bills by leaving them unsigned for 10 days.

Meanwhile, Information Minister said the government is not mulling any action against President. Citing the sanctity and respect of the president’s office, he said no action can be taken against him till he is in his office.

Solangi continued by saying that returning the bills without assent or comment is not provided for in the Constitution. Such a course of action is against the letter and spirit of the Constitution, he further added.

PTI to move SC to identify those who 'undermined' President Alvi's will and command

