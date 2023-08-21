Shehbaz arrives in UK to hold consultations with Nawaz Sharif

LONDON – Former Pakistani prime minister and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London on Sunday.

Media reports suggest that during his stay in Britain, the former premier will hold key consultations with his elder brother Nawaz who is living in a self-exile in the UK after moving there for treatment during his prison term in a corruption case.

Sharif brothers will reportedly chalk out future strategies about the upcoming elections, as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to his homeland to lead the polls campaign.

PML-N legal team is likely to take part in the meeting.

Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan after the announcement of the general elections, several PML-N leaders including former interior minister Rana Sanaullah told media.