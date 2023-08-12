Shehbaz names Nawaz as PML-N candidate for next PM

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday named Nawaz Sharif as its candidate for the position of the next prime minister of Pakistan.
The move comes as the country gears up for general elections later in the year.
During a press briefing at the Prime Minister's House on Saturday, outgoing prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the PML-N, stated that amendments to the Election Act have cleared Nawaz Sharif of disqualification and removed any obstacles in the way of his return.
"In my capacity as the party president, I have nominated Nawaz Sharif as the candidate for prime minister from the PML-N," Shehbaz said.
He emphasised that the final decision on the date of general elections rests with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that his party wanted to hold the polls as soon as possible.
On the occasion, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar stated that Nawaz Sharif's disqualification period ended on July 26.
In an interview earlier this week, the former premier had stated Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan in September and will face his pending court cases.
In an interview with a private television channel, he said that after the caretaker government was formed, he would go to London to discuss “plan” for his return with his brother.
The premier said that Nawaz would lead the election campaign of his party and would be the next prime minister for the fourth time if PML-N won the next election.
Nawaz, who was convicted by an accountability court before the 2018 general elections in graft cases, went to London to receive medical treatment in 2019, and has been staying there since then.
Last month, Nawaz reached Dubai and met Pakistani politicians. His arrival in the Gulf emirate generated a debate in the media about his return to Pakistan.
The PML-N supremo is convicted in the Al-Azizia and the Aveinfeild Apartment references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the aftermath of the Panama Papers case. His appeals are pending in the relevant courts.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Saturday, reflecting the negative trend observed in the global market.
As per data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the value of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams, settling at Rs221,800 and Rs190,158, respectively.
Concurrently, the international market saw a decrease of $4 in the price of gold, settling at $1,914 per ounce.
On the previous day, bullion prices hovered near a one-month low and were headed for their third consecutive weekly drop due to the strengthening of the dollar and bond yields following a report showing an increase in US producer prices in July.
In the local market, the price of gold has displayed volatility amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty, elevated inflation, and in tandem with developments in the global market. People often opt to purchase gold during such periods as a safe investment and a hedge against uncertainties.
Association-provided data indicated that the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.
