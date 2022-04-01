Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022: Abdur Rehman, Hajra in finals
LAHORE – Rising stars Abdur Rehman and Hajra Sohail – both being sponsored by AAA Associates – reached the finals of their respective categories in the Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 here at PLTA Courts on Friday.
In the boys U-14 semifinals, Abdur Rehman (SICAS) played well against M Sohaan Noor and outpaced him by 8-5 while talented Amir Mazari (Aitchison) took little time to brush aside young Eesa Bilal by 8-1.
In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman continued his good show and played tremendous tennis against Aalay Husnain and outsmarted him by 8-2 while emerging star Hajra Sohail exhibited her prowess against spirited Bismal Zia and outlasted her by 8-1.
In the girls U-16 semifinals, Hajra Sohail maintained her supremacy and this time, she trounced young Fatima by 8-1. In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Hajra Sohail totally blanked her opponent Taha Asad and crushed him by 8-0 while Ehsan Bari beat Ameen Abdullah 8-3. All the finals will be played tomorrow (Sunday) followed by the colorful concluding ceremony.
Both brother and sister Abdur Rehman Sohail and Hajra Sohail are brilliant students of renowned coach Rashid Malik (SBP Head Coach) and they are trained and coached well by the former Davis Cupper – Rashid Malik – who dubbed him as future tennis stars. According to Malik, both the kids have potential and with more hard work, training and facilities, these kids can do wonders at higher level.
