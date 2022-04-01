PM Imran says establishment has given him three options
Lifts curtain on many new things in latest TV interview
Share
ISLAMABAD -- Prime Minister Imran Khan lifted the curtain on many new things in his latest interview to a private news channel that was telecast on Friday.
Talking to ARY News, the prime minister said his life was in danger, but he could not be silenced. He said the united opposition knows he would not keep silence at opposition’s involvement in horse trading. He said he would not become a silent spectator to what is happening.
Answering a question, Khan said the establishment has given him three options — to seek vote of confidence, tender resignation or announce early elections. He said he has told the establishment that he could not even think of resigning, but early elections were a good option.
He said he could not run the government with the lawmakers who abandoned him. He said he would face difficulties even if he wins the vote of confidence therefore early elections were a good idea.
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran says establishment has given him three options11:15 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
-
- Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022: Abdur Rehman, ...09:09 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
-
- PAKvAUS, 3rd ODI – Pakistan take on Australia in series decider ...08:07 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral06:48 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
-
- Maryam Noor looks stunning at her dreamy engagement ceremony04:21 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- Blow to PTI as MQM-P decides to support Opposition’s no-trust move10:08 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022