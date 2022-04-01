PM Imran says establishment has given him three options

ISLAMABAD -- Prime Minister Imran Khan lifted the curtain on many new things in his latest interview to a private news channel that was telecast on Friday.

Talking to ARY News, the prime minister said his life was in danger, but he could not be silenced. He said the united opposition knows he would not keep silence at opposition’s involvement in horse trading. He said he would not become a silent spectator to what is happening.

Answering a question, Khan said the establishment has given him three options — to seek vote of confidence, tender resignation or announce early elections. He said he has told the establishment that he could not even think of resigning, but early elections were a good option.

He said he could not run the government with the lawmakers who abandoned him. He said he would face difficulties even if he wins the vote of confidence therefore early elections were a good idea.