From politicians to actors: Criticism escalates over Pakistan's defeat to USA

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup witnessed an unexpected upset as Pakistan's seasoned team suffered a devastating loss to the inexperienced United States squad, leaving cricket enthusiasts, former players, celebrities, and political figures in disbelief.

The American team's remarkable victory over Pakistan in the super over not only secured a major upset but also marked a significant achievement for the underdog team in the tournament.

After a nail-biting encounter in the Group A match, with the scores tied at the end of regular play, the United States set a target of 19 runs in the super over. However, Pakistan's national team fell short, managing only 13 runs, ultimately conceding victory to the American cricket team.

Expressing profound disappointment at the defeat, actor and host Ahmed Ali Butt lamented, "This is an incredibly shameful performance. I am speechless. We all know that half of the players on the team are not even worthy of being part of the squad."

In a satirical comment, he further remarked, "Long live politics! This is extremely embarrassing."

Actress Mehwish Hayat echoed the sentiment of anger, expressing her frustration by simply writing, "Speechless," implying that Pakistan's loss to the United States had left her with no words to articulate her feelings.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt shared his disbelief, stating, "It seems like America has been playing cricket for 50 years. This is Pakistan's first World Cup."

Actor Ali Ansari also expressed his dismay, writing, "Supporting the Pakistani team has become a source of disappointment for me."

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry did not shy away from commenting on Pakistan's defeat to the United States, humorously suggesting, "Before the next match, it is advisable to invite Chief Justice sahab to extract revenge from this team."

It is noteworthy that Pakistan's next match is scheduled against India on June 9 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York, followed by a match against Canada on June 11. The national team's last match of the first round will be against Ireland on June 16.