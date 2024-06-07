Search

Pakistan

Punjab Dastak app: Birth certificate fee update for June 2024

06:17 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
Punjab Dastak app: Birth certificate fee update for June 2024
Source: Social media

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a mobile application, “Maryam Ki Dastak App,” earlier this week with an aim to provide various government services to citizens at their doorstep. 

In the first phase, citizens can get 10 services at their doorsteps through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’. These services include Domicile, E-Stamping, Birth Certificate, Death Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Divorce Certificate, Motor Vehicle Transfer, Property tax, token tax and new vehicle registration.

Besides the mobile app, citizens can order the services through Web Portal, or Call Center 1202. 

After the citizens place the order, Dastak app will send a government-approved representative at the given address to provide the required service to the citizen. Dastak representative will ensure delivery of documents from application form to citizen’s doorstep.

Application Fee for Birth Certificate

It is required to obtain the birth certificate from the union council as it is the proof of the child birth. The certificate is later used to obtain B-form from Nadra and other services. 

Citizens can avail the service at the door step by paying a certain amount in wake of application fee. The application fee for birth certificate, according to official Dastak website, stands at Rs1,200.

Require Documents 

Applicant will require to provide original Application Form A, two photographs of child, and original birth slip issued by hospital, copy of applicant’s CNIC, copy of vaccination card and CNIC copies of parents and grand father.

Pakistan

07:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Eidul Adha 2024 in Pakistan on June 17 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

07:50 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Arzish Azam appointed Esports coordinator of Prime Minister’s Youth ...

06:17 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Punjab Dastak app: Birth certificate fee update for June 2024

05:20 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Pakistan calls for India's accountability over 7,000 custodial deaths ...

04:45 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Pakistan and China forge deeper ties with signing of 23 MoUs

04:41 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Prince Rahim Agha Khan honoured with Pakistan’s top civilian award 

Pakistan

11:44 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistani social activist Sarim Burney arrested in human trafficking ...

09:03 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Karachi TikToker shot dead by security guard for filming in mobile ...

01:37 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

First look of Imran Khan's Prison cell at Adiala Jail goes viral

08:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Summer vacation 2024 announced for schools, colleges in Islamabad

09:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Huawei to train 2lac Pakistani students to expand mobile unit ...

10:46 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

TikTok picks 'Zindagi Tamasha' as first Pakistani film to show in full

Advertisement

Latest

07:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Eidul Adha 2024 in Pakistan on June 17 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 7 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.5 74.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: