Punjab Dastak app: Birth certificate fee update for June 2024

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a mobile application, “Maryam Ki Dastak App,” earlier this week with an aim to provide various government services to citizens at their doorstep.

In the first phase, citizens can get 10 services at their doorsteps through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’. These services include Domicile, E-Stamping, Birth Certificate, Death Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Divorce Certificate, Motor Vehicle Transfer, Property tax, token tax and new vehicle registration.

Besides the mobile app, citizens can order the services through Web Portal, or Call Center 1202.

After the citizens place the order, Dastak app will send a government-approved representative at the given address to provide the required service to the citizen. Dastak representative will ensure delivery of documents from application form to citizen’s doorstep.

Application Fee for Birth Certificate

It is required to obtain the birth certificate from the union council as it is the proof of the child birth. The certificate is later used to obtain B-form from Nadra and other services.

Citizens can avail the service at the door step by paying a certain amount in wake of application fee. The application fee for birth certificate, according to official Dastak website, stands at Rs1,200.

Require Documents

Applicant will require to provide original Application Form A, two photographs of child, and original birth slip issued by hospital, copy of applicant’s CNIC, copy of vaccination card and CNIC copies of parents and grand father.