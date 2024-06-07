Punjab Dastak app: Birth certificate fee update for June 2024

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a mobile application, “Maryam Ki Dastak App,” earlier this week with an aim to provide various government services to citizens at their doorstep.
In the first phase, citizens can get 10 services at their doorsteps through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’. These services include Domicile, E-Stamping, Birth Certificate, Death Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Divorce Certificate, Motor Vehicle Transfer, Property tax, token tax and new vehicle registration.
Besides the mobile app, citizens can order the services through Web Portal, or Call Center 1202.
After the citizens place the order, Dastak app will send a government-approved representative at the given address to provide the required service to the citizen. Dastak representative will ensure delivery of documents from application form to citizen’s doorstep.
It is required to obtain the birth certificate from the union council as it is the proof of the child birth. The certificate is later used to obtain B-form from Nadra and other services.
Citizens can avail the service at the door step by paying a certain amount in wake of application fee. The application fee for birth certificate, according to official Dastak website, stands at Rs1,200.
Require Documents
Applicant will require to provide original Application Form A, two photographs of child, and original birth slip issued by hospital, copy of applicant’s CNIC, copy of vaccination card and CNIC copies of parents and grand father.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
