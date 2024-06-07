Search

Sheikh Al-Sudais urges brief sermons and concise prayers amid intense heat

06:44 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
Sheikh Al-Sudais

In light of the scorching temperatures, the eminent Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, responsible for the affairs of the Holy Mosques, has issued directives to the imams of the sacred mosques to shorten Friday sermons and prayers during the hot weather.

According to Arab media reports, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais emphasized that the current season poses a challenge due to the possibility of record-breaking numbers of pilgrims and the intense heat. This will offer many worshippers the opportunity to perform prayers in the courtyards, roofs, and open spaces of the mosque.

He noted that among the worshippers, there are elderly and weak individuals, and the large crowds exacerbate the situation. Therefore, considering the health and safety of Allah's guests, it has been advised to shorten the Friday sermons and prayers in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais further expressed the need to facilitate and relieve worshippers during the intense heat. He cited the command of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to "Keep your speeches brief; there is a charm in some speech." (Sahih Muslim). Additionally, Jabir ibn Samurah (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated: "I used to pray with the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him). His prayer and his sermon were of moderate length." (Sahih Muslim).

Highlighting the significance of the pulpits in the two holy mosques, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais mentioned that they hold a high position in the hearts of Muslims. People eagerly listen to the genuine Islamic teachings and sermon topics, but elongating the sermons causes worshippers to lose focus and forget the initial part of the sermon.

Ummul Momineen Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) said, "The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) did not speak in a fast manner like you. He spoke clearly, wherever sitting, his listener would remember what he said." (Sunan Al-Tirmidhi).

