Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi arrested as military seizes control
Share
NAYPYITAW – The Myanmar army toppled the elected government early on the morning of February 1st after detaining de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians.
The army declared a year-long state of emergency and handed power to the commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing. Soldiers have been deployed to the streets of the capital, Naypyidaw, and the largest city, Yangon, where they have erected blockades on major roads.
The military said that it launched coup just in response to “election fraud” and handed over power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and declared a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.
Following the military coup on Monday morning, all the telephone lines to capital Naypitaw and main commercial centre of Yangon were not reachable, and state tv was also seized just hours before parliament had been due to sit for the first time since the NLD’s landslide election win in November.
Banks have temporarily halted all financial services, according to the Myanmar Banks Association.
The coup comes after tensions rose between the civilian government and the military following a disputed election.
Myanmar, also known as Burma, was ruled by the military until democratic reforms began in 2011.
In November's election, Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won enough seats to form a government.
Britain, the United States and other countries have condemned the coup.
EU Parliament suspends Aung San Suu Kyi from HR ... 12:17 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
BRUSSELS -- European (EU) Parliament has suspended Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi from HR prize community. In ...
- Two injured at Nawaz Sharif’s residence after gas leakage01:31 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi arrested as military seizes control01:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as Pakistan reopens primary ...12:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan reports 26 new deaths, 1615 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 ...11:42 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran congratulates KP on becoming first province to offer ...11:12 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
- In Pics: Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry's wedding02:04 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran offers condolences to Shaan Shahid on his mother's death10:43 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
- A look inside Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry’s wedding ...10:07 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021