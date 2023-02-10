Pakistan to impose Rs170b taxes through mini-budget to get IMF deal: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said that the talks the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded “positively” and the government will have to impose Rs170 billion in taxes through a mini-budget in order to get the loan programme.
Addressing the media, the finance minister confirmed that the government had received the draft of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) from the global lender.
The finance minister this was an old agreement which had been suspended and delayed previously.
The senior PML-N leader said that the 10-day-long discussions with IMF were extensive covering the power, and gas sectors and the fiscal and monetary side.
The finance minister announced that new taxes worth Rs170 billion will be imposed and energy sector reforms will be implemented to restore the loan facility. He also added that the government was focusing on “minimising untargeted subsidies”.
The finance minister said that some of the reforms suggested by the IMF are in Pakistan’s favour.
“The government will stop the circular debt in the power sector and stop the circular debt in the gas sector from increasing,” said Dar.
Earlier today, the IMF issued a statement after ending talks with the Pakistani officials.
IMF mission chief Nathan Porter said that “considerable progress” was made during the talks with Pakistani officials on “policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances”.
He also thanked the authorities for the “constructive discussions”.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|273
|276
|Euro
|EUR
|288.1
|291
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.07
|330
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.45
|75,01
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,45
|72.02
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
