IMF issues statement after concluding 10-day talks with Pakistani officials 

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief Nathan Porter has said that “considerable progress” was made during the talks with Pakistani officials on “policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances”.
In a statement issued on Friday, the international lender official said that said that the timely and decisive implementation of policy measures along with resolute financial support from official partners are critical for Pakistan to successfully regain macroeconomic stability and advance its sustainable development.
The statement, issued after the mission concluded its 10-day Pakistan visit, welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to implement policies that are required to “safeguard macroeconomic stability”.
He also thanked the authorities for the “constructive discussions”.
The IMF mission chief highlighted that the “key priorities include strengthening the fiscal position with permanent revenue measures and reduction in untargeted subsidies, while scaling up social protection to help the most vulnerable and those affected by the floods; allowing the exchange rate to be market determined to gradually eliminate the foreign exchange shortage; and enhancing energy provision by preventing further accumulation of circular debt and ensuring the viability of the energy sector”.
The IMF mission chief said that the “virtual discussions” will continue between the two sides in the coming days to finalise the “implementation details” of the policies.
Reports said the IMF delegation, which has been visiting the cash-strapped South Asian country since Jan 31, reached the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad following the conclusion of negotiations on Thursday.
The team of the global lender held a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif through video link as the latter is in Lahore for political activities. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion.
The premier, during the meeting, approved the agreement reached between Pakistan and IMF in the technical and policy level talks, brightening the hopes that the country would secure the much-needed funds soon.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|273
|276
|Euro
|EUR
|288.1
|291
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.07
|330
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.45
|75,01
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,45
|72.02
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.