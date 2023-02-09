Pakistan inches closer to unlock IMF loan tranche

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reportedly reached an agreement after both sides concluded nearly 10-day long talks for the stalled bailout package.
Reports said the IMF delegation, which has been visiting the cash-strapped South Asian country since Jan 31, reached the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad following the conclusion of negotiations.
The team of the global lender held a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif through video link as the latter is in Lahore for political activities. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion.
The premier, during the meeting, approved the agreement reached between Pakistan and IMF in the technical and policy level talks, brightening the hopes that the country would secure the much-needed funds soon.
The development comes hours after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed confident that the matters will be settled with the IMF. He also said the people will soon hear the good news.
Reports said the Sharif-led government is set to unveil a new ‘mini-budget’ to impose new taxes worth nearly Rs200 billion to ensure the continuation of the IMF program.
KARACHI – The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $170 million, hitting to another low $2.916 billion amid ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive loan programme stalled since September last.
The reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5.622 billion as of Feb 3, 2023, making the total foreign exchange reserves as $8.539 billion, leaving the country with less than one month of import cover.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement, said the forex reserves slipped further due repayment of a foreign loan. The reserves held by the central bank have been persistently shrinking since the beginning of the current fiscal year, leading to restrictions on the import sector.
A mission of the global lender is visiting Pakistan for the ninth review of the loan programme stalled since September 2022 as the IMF wanted the South Asian country to meet the preconditions to secure funds.
Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed hope that the matters will be settled with the IMF. He said the people will soon hear the good news.
