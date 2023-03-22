Pakistan Day – PIA announces cut in fares for domestic flights

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced reduction in fares of all domestic flights in connection with the Pakistan Day.

The Pakistan Day is marked on March 23 every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution, which was adopted on the same day in 1940 and laid the foundation for a Muslim-majority state in South Asia.

Reports said the national carrier has reduced airfare of domestic flights by 10 per cent, adding that discount will be valid for passengers travelling on domestic routes on March 23.

This year, the government has decided to hold the Pakistan Day parade at low-scale at the President House due to economic conditions being faced by the country.