Saudi Arabia amends nationality law; Here's what has changed

RIYADH - Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced a major change in the nationality law which will change the manner in which citizenship is granted to foreigners.
As per the official change published in the gazette, some individuals will be able to secure citizenship on the directives of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
The proposal was floated by the Minister of Interior and was confirmed by the official Twitter account of the Emirate of Mecca Province.
تُمنح الجنسية العربية السعودية بأمر من رئيس #مجلس_الوزراء بناءً على اقتراح #وزير_الداخلية. pic.twitter.com/RH5oaeVCmW— إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) March 17, 2023
Article Eight of the Saudi Nationality Law has undergone a change to allow the ambitious Crown Prince grant citizenship to the foreigners who are now observing the Muslim state closely as it undergoes major changes under the leadership of the Crown Prince.
Previously Minister of Interior used to issue necessary decisions to grant nationality to the aspirants, however, the Crown Prince can now grant citizenship in a move seen by observers to attract international talent and experts on various fields.
The Saudi Crown Prince has been making efforts to move the kingdom away from oil-dependent revenue stream and is focusing more on travel, tourism, art, culture and entertainment to help the oil rich state earn income from non-oil sources.
Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites and welcomes millions of pilgrims each year. The kingdom has opened up fully to the outside world as it is set to welcome 2.3 million pilgrims for Hajj scheduled to be held in June this year.
International observers now see Saudi Arabia exercising more liberal policies for the outside world including making it easier for people to travel to the country and perform religious rituals. The kingdom has also announced major changes for its two digital portals, Nusuk and Absher which are used by pilgrims during Hajj and Umra.
Nonetheless, the Crown Prince or Prime Minister's authority to grant citizenship to foreigners confirm that Mohammed bin Salman would be amongst the most powerful Arab leaders in years to come on the global level.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.75
|757.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.59
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.58
|928.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.1
|306.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
