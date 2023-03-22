President Alvi announces remission in sentences of prisoners ahead of Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has announced remission in sentences of prisoners on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Under the announcement, 90 days remission has been given to some categories of prisoners including male prisoners above 65 years of age, female above 60 years and persons under 18 years of age who have served one-third of their sentence.

However, remission is not applicable to prisoners involved in murder, espionage, anti-state activities, adultery, theft, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism and criminals involved in financial crimes and damage to the national exchequer.

The Pakistan Day is marked on March 23 every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution, which was adopted on the same day in 1940 and laid the foundation for a Muslim-majority state in South Asia.