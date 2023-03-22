SBP announces bank timings for Ramadan 2023

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday issued the revised timings for banks during Ramadan 2023.

All the banks, development financial institutions and microfinance banks would observe the office hours from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

However, the banking hours for public dealing would be observed from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm without any break from Monday to Thursday.

The office hours and public dealing timing would be observed from 08:30 am to 1:00 pm without any break on Friday, the central bank said.

Meanwhile, all banks will remain closed for public dealing on Friday (March 24) for the purpose of Zakat deduction.