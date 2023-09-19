Pakistani rupee further advances against US dollar in inter-bank, hovers at 294.45

KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee continues to make gains against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the intra-day trading on Tuesday, the local currency moved up by Rs1.50 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs294.45 before noon.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee climbed by Rs5 against the USD and was closed at Rs290.95.

Pakistan Stock Exchange opened on positive note as benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 100.68 points or 0.22pc, and was trading at 45,903.87 levels in the early trading.

Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country tightened its noose against currency hoarders, however, the record inflation continues to add woes for inflation-weary people.

More to follow…