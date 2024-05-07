Search

GCC countries announce name of unified visa, duration of stay allowed

09:23 PM | 7 May, 2024
GCC countries announce name of unified visa, duration of stay allowed

DUBAI - The unified visa allowing travelers to visit all six Gulf Cooperation Council states has been named ‘GCC Grand Tours’. 

UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri announced on Monday that the visa will allow travelers to spend more than 30 days in the region with much ease and comfort as the Gulf Cooperation Council has given the green light to the much sought-after unified tourist visa.

Speaking at an annual tourism event, the Minister highlighted that once the unified visa becomes effective,  it will contribute to increasing the number of hotel guests and making the region one of the leading destinations for regional and international tourists.

Though the name has been announced, much remains unclear about the visa including its launch date though experts believe that it could be launched later this year.  

The news regarding the Schengen-style visa circulated in May last year when Fatima Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism in Bahrain, said discussions have been taking place at the ministerial level among GCC nations on how to achieve a unified single visa. 

Under the visa, tourists can explore the six-member Gulf bloc – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait with a single visa.

Travel experts opine that the Schengen-style tourist visa will be a game-changer, not only for the sector but also for the overall economies of the GCC countries, fostering a wealth of job opportunities for both citizens and residents.

The original Schengen zone - on whose pattern the GCC countries are promulgating visa regime - was created in 1985 and allows people and goods to travel freely, usually without showing travel or customs documents. This creates opportunities for tourism-related revenue for the countries and offers virtually no hurdle for travelers.

