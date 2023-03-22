Gold price decreases by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,300 to reach Rs201,900 on Wednesday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs1,971 to settle at Rs173,097.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $29 to close at $1939.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,200 per tola and per 10 grams at Rs1,886.14.