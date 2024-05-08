Saudi Arabia announces fine, punishment for entering Makkah without permit: Details inside

RIYADH - The Saudi Arabian government has announced fines and punishment for those found lacking the permit during the annual pilgrimage this year.

The holy kingdom's Ministry of Interior has announced that an SR10,000 fine will be slapped on anyone who enters Makkah without a Hajj permit during the period from Juen 2nd to June 20th (Dhul Qada 25 to Dhul Hijjah 14).

It has been clarified that the penalties will be imposed on anyone caught without a Hajj permit within the holy city of Makkah, the Central Haram Area, the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, the Haramain train station in Rusayfah, security control centers, Hajj grouping centers and temporary security control centers.

The ministry confirmed that a fine of SR10,000 will be slapped on violators, including Saudi citizens, expatriates, and visitors caught within the specific geographical area without having a Hajj permit, Saudi Gazette reported.

The official announcement also clarifies that expatriates among the violators will be deported to their country and a ban on reentering the Kingdom will be imposed on them in accordance with the period specified by law.

For repeat offenders, the Ministry of Interior has elaborated that the fines will be doubled, underlining the need to adhere to Hajj regulations and instructions so that pilgrims can perform their rituals easily and comfortably.

Earlier, the ministry noted that the penalty for anyone caught transporting violators of Hajj regulations and instructions is a six-month jail term and a maximum fine of SR50,000.

The penalties are strict in the sense that they include confiscation of the vehicle used to transport the violators through a judicial ruling, and deportation of the violating transporter if they are an expatriate after serving the jail term and payment of the fine; the violator would also be banned from reentering the Kingdom according to the period specified by law.

The ministry has also urged the public to report about the violators through toll-free numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and 999 in the rest of the Saudi regions.

The government of Saudi Arabia is currently gearing up to welcome over 2 million pilgrims from across the world for the annual pilgrimage which is an important part of religion Islam and signifies sacrifice and unity.